Consultant says security report into arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro's home won't be made public

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A consultant paid to review security at the official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro after it was firebombed by a late-night intruder said Friday that his team's findings will not be made public.
Retired state police Col. Jeffrey Miller said in a statement that the ''sensitive nature'' of the findings he has given to Shapiro and state police ''precludes their release to the public for obvious reasons.''
The dangerous breakdown in protection has raised questions about how the intruder was able to elude state police security as he climbed a 7-foot (2-meter) fence and smashed two windows, then crawled inside and ignited destructive fires with two gasoline-filled beer bottles.
''I am confident that if fully implemented, the key recommendations that we have made will prevent an attack of this nature from succeeding in the future,'' Miller said. His San Diego-based security consulting firm is being paid more than $35,000 for the work.
Miller and his team assessed security at Shapiro's official residence and has recommended how to ''mitigate the gaps discovered,'' as Miller put it in a contract document filed with the state. They interviewed state police employees about duty assignments the night of the attack and about security monitoring systems that were in place.
They also looked into fire suppression, the outer and inner perimeters, training and other factors.
Shapiro has thanked police and firefighters for rescuing him and his family, but also said there were security failures at the three-story brick Georgian-style residence that sits along the Susquehanna River more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of the Capitol.
Pennsylvania House Minority Leader Jesse Topper, a Bedford County Republican, has pressured the administration to give parts of the report to lawmakers that show what went wrong with the governor's security. He has said, however, that he understands that plans to enhance the security shouldn't be made public if it compromises the governor's safety.