Drivers on westbound Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul will encounter a detour this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation removes ornamental railing from the 12th Street bridge.

The westbound lane of the freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between St. Peter and Marion streets. The ramp from southbound Interstate 35E to westbound I-94 also will be closed, but traffic will still be able to continue south on I-35E, said MnDOT spokesman Kent Barnard.

Motorists on I-94 will be detoured north on I-35E to Hwy. 36, then south on Hwy. 280 while the freeway is closed.

The work is part of a larger project that has both directions of the freeway reduced to two lanes between St. Peter Street and Western Avenue. Lane reductions will be in place until early November.

"Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays," Barnard said.

Drivers in Richfield will catch a break as a planned closure of eastbound Crosstown Hwy. 62 between Interstate 35W and Cedar Avenue has been called off due to the threat of rain, said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens.

MnDOT Construction has closed lanes on Interstate 94 through downtown St. Paul. This weekend, drivers will detour to Hwy. 36.

The closure has been rescheduled for Aug. 13-16. Westbound lanes will be closed Aug. 20-23 and 27-30.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768