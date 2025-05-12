Conservatives are cautiously hopeful that Pope Leo XIV will restore rigor to the papacy

VATICAN CITY — They went into last week's conclave vastly outnumbered and smarting after being sidelined by Pope Francis for 12 years.
And yet conservatives and traditionalist Catholics are cautiously optimistic over the historic election of Pope Leo XIV, hopeful that he will return doctrinal rigor to the papacy, even as progressives sense he will continue Francis' reformist agenda.
Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, a titan of the conservative bloc, said Monday he was very pleased with the election and expected that Leo would heal the divisions that escalated during Francis' pontificate. Mueller, who was fired by Francis as the Vatican's doctrinal chief, suggested as a first step that Leo would restore access to the old Latin Mass that his predecessor had greatly restricted.
''I am convinced that he will overcome these superfluous tensions (which were) damaging for the church,'' Mueller said in an interview with The Associated Press. ''We cannot avoid all the conflicts, but we have to avoid the not necessary conflicts, the superfluous conflicts.''
His sense of hope is significant, given that conservative cardinals went into the conclave at a numerical disadvantage. Francis appointed 108 of the 133 electors, including the former Cardinal Robert Prevost and other pastors in his image.
But in the secret dynamics of the conclave, the Augustinian missionary who spent most of his priestly life in Peru secured far more than the two-thirds majority needed on the fourth ballot in an exceptionally quick, 24-hour conclave. The speed and margin defied expectations, given that this was the largest, most geographically diverse conclave in history and the cardinals barely knew each other.
''I think it was a good impression of him to everybody, and in the end it was a great concordia, a great harmony,'' Mueller said. ''There was no polemics, no fractionizing.''
Speaking in an interview in his apartment library just off St. Peter's Square, Mueller said Francis' crackdown on traditionalists and the old Mass created unnecessary divisions that Leo knows he must heal.