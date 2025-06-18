Conservative Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez announces bid to run for US Sen. Bill Cassidy's seat

Until the new system was adopted this year, congressional candidates from all parties seeking the same office ran on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. In the state's unique ''jungle primary," voters could choose any candidate, even if they do not align with the voters' registered party. If a candidate earned more than 50% of the total vote then they would win the office outright. If no one reached the threshold, the top two finishers would face each other in a runoff.