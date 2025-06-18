Conservative Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez announces bid to run for US Sen. Bill Cassidy's seat

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez officially launched his bid on Tuesday to unseat fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in 2026.
Miguez is the latest GOP challenger to Cassidy, who has been chastised by his party for being one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict President Donald Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial.
''Phony politicians like Bill Cassidy can't shoot straight," Miguez, 43, says in a video on social media to announce his campaign.
In the video, Miguez, a champion competitive sharpshooter, shows off his skills — using various firearms and, literally, aiming at targets brandishing words like ''Marxism,'' ''food dyes'' and ''crime.''
Miguez served in the state House for more than eight years and was elected to the Senate in 2023. A staunch advocate for the Second Amendment, Miguez has sponsored gun-related bills, including a measure that allows residents, 18 and older, to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Over the past year, he has also authored legislation that aids in federal crackdowns of immigration enforcement.
In the Statehouse, Miguez has demonstrated a confrontational approach during bill debates — a tactic that was apparent in his campaign announcement.
''I'm running because the American Dream is worth fighting for -- and DC phonies forget that. Bill Cassidy betrayed our state, our President, and our principles,'' Miguez posted on X.
Cassidy, who is in his second term, is up for reelection in reliably red Louisiana, where residents overwhelmingly supported Trump in the past three presidential elections.