MADISON, Wis. — A conservative legal group has threatened legal action against the University of Wisconsin-Madison for allegedly hiring three mental health providers to serve only students of color.

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Wednesday that the original announcement of the hires cited in the complaint was inaccurate and has been updated.

"Mental health providers at University Health Services are not assigned based on a student's race nor are they limited in which students they serve based on race," she said.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty threatened to file a lawsuit in its Wednesday letter, saying the jobs as originally described violate state and federal laws against racial discrimination.

WILL cited a Sept. 9 announcement that said University Health Services had hired nine new mental health providers, three of whom "will exclusively serve students of color, joining eight providers already in this role." The school said the new providers would bring cultural awareness to help support students of color.

The article, which was updated on Tuesday, now says that the three newly hired counselors will "join eight current providers who have special expertise addressing issues that students of color often experience."

McGlone said students have the option to choose one of the providers with expertise in serving students of color if they wish.