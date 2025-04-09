Wires

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 10:10AM

BERLIN — Conservative and center-left parties will present their deal to form a new German government on Wednesday (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously said Tuesday.).

