Conservancy, landlord headed to mediation amid ongoing rent dispute for historic ocean liner

A federal judge had ruled in June that the conservancy had until Thursday to present plans to move the SS United States, a 1,000-foot ocean liner that still holds the transatlantic speed record it set more than 70 years ago. That deadline, though, came and went after the conservancy filed a lawsuit Wednesday that accused Penn Warehousing of sabotaging its efforts to sell the vessel. The group also asked U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody to extend the plan deadline to Dec. 5.