Conor McGregor is being sued for alleged sexual battery at 2023 NBA final

The woman is described in the suit as a 49-year-old senior vice president at a high-profile Wall Street financial institution. She alleges that McGregor assaulted her in a bathroom of the Kaseya Center, home arena of the Miami Heat, on June 9, 2023, when the Heat played the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA finals. Her attorney, James Dunn, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.