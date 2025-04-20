Connor's late goal fuels Jets to 5-3 win over Blues in playoff opener

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor's one-timer with 1:36 remaining in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory in Saturday's opening game of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.
Connor also contributed a pair of assists and captain Adam Lowry capped the victory with an empty-netter with 53 seconds left.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday at Canada Life Centre, which featured a loud ''whiteout'' full house of 15,225 fans.
Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored for the Jets.
Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves for Winnipeg, which won the Presidents' Trophy for the NHL's best regular-season record (56-22-4).
Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal early in the second period, but Winnipeg's top-line winger Alex Iafallo tied it at 9:18 of the third.
Robert Thomas also scored on the power play for St. Louis. Oskar Sundqvist added one at even strength and Justin Faulk had two assists.
Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for St. Louis, which grabbed the Western Conference's final wild-card spot with a final-game victory.