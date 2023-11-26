LAS VEGAS — Connor Ingram made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, Clayton Keller broke a scoreless tie with 9:22 left and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal with 1:17 left, his 10th goal this month and of the season. He has scored in five of his past six games.

Ingram's first NHL shutout was Feb. 15 against Tampa Bay.

Logan Thompson made 16 saves for the Knights, who were shut out for the third time in six games. They were shut out only twice all of last season on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak. This was the Coyotes' lone away game in an eight-game stretch, almost the mirror opposite for the Knights. This was the Knights' only game at home during a nine-game stretch. Vegas dropped to 8-2-1 at T-Mobile Arena, but this was the second home defeat in three games.

The Knights have been in a little bit of a scoring funk. They have scored three goals in three games, losing two of them.

Neither team scored through the first two periods, though the Knights held a 20-10 advantage on shots on goal.

They had two particularly top opportunities to score late in the second. William Karlsson stole the puck at the blue line and had a one-on-one with Ingram, but shot wide. Then on a power play, Ivan Barbashev passed to Alex Pietrangelo in front of the goal that Ingram snared with his glove.

The Coyotes had their own good looks at the goal, none better than Alexander Kerfoot's shot from the slot that Thompson sprawled to save.

UP NEXT:

Coyotes: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Golden Knights: At Calgary on Monday night to begin a three-game Canadian trip.

