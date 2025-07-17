Connie Francis' 'Pretty Little Baby' became an unexpected TikTok hit — 63 years after its release

For decades, the song lived in relative obscurity — written by Don Stirling and Bill Nauman for Francis, it was never a single and was originally released in the U.K. as the B-side of her 1962 single ''I'm Gonna Be Warm This Winter.'' It appears on her album ''Connie Francis Sings ‘Second Hand Love,''' released the same year. More than 60 years later, the song reached No. 20 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart in June 2025 and hit both the Hot 100's Bubbling Under chart and the Billboard Global 200.