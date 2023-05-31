Connecticut Sun (4-1, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (0-4, 0-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut takes on the Minnesota Lynx after Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points in the Sun's 81-78 win against the Indiana Fever.

Minnesota finished 7-11 at home last season while going 14-22 overall. The Lynx averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 26.8 bench points last season.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall with a 12-6 record on the road last season. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free throw line and 19.2 from deep.

INJURIES: Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.