Connecticut Sun (1-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (1-3, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty square off against the Connecticut Sun.

New York finished 6-9 in Eastern Conference games and 7-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Liberty gave up 85.5 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Connecticut finished 12-3 in Eastern Conference action and 26-6 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Nyara Sabally: out for season (knee).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.