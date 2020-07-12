The Connecticut Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman and Briann January, neither of whom traveled with team to training camp, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

Hiedeman first tested positive during the team’s round of testing from June 28-July 5, completed before the Sun traveled to Bradenton, Fla., for training camp. In accordance with the CDC’s close contact self-quarantine guidance, January was held back from making the trip as a precaution before eventually testing positive herself.

Both players are in self-isolation and are complying with all health and safety protocols put in place by the WNBA and CDC. They are expected to rejoin the after testing positive twice in a row and will encounter another quarantine period and testing once in the bubble.

Entering her second year in the league, Hiedeman re-signed with the Sun in the offseason, while January, an 11-year veteran, came to Connecticut from Phoenix as part of a three-team trade this February.

