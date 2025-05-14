Connecticut Sun exploring all options, including sale of franchise according to team president

The Connecticut Sun are looking at all options for the franchise's future, including a potential sale, team president Jen Rizzotti said Tuesday.
The team is owned by the Mohegan Tribe, which runs the casino where the team has played since 2003. The Tribe bought the franchise for $10 million and relocated it from Orlando that year. The Connecticut franchise was the first in the league to be run by a non-NBA owner and also became the first to turn a profit.
Rizzotti, who took over in her current role four years ago, said that Mohegan's decision was the move of ''responsible business owners'' and that ''it's more about being consistent about how they're evaluating all of their businesses, the Connecticut Sun being one of them.''
The news was first reported Monday by Sportico, which said the team had hired investment bank Allen & Co to conduct the probe.
Rizzotti said that no decision has been made and that no timeline has been set. The team could be sold to an outside group or the franchise could bring on a minority owner.
''They want to make sure they're doing what's best for the organization as well as the WNBA,'' she said.
Rizzotti went on to say that the ownership group has done a great job over the years.
''They do everything first class. They pride themselves on guest experience and attention to detail and true investment in the right ways. If the tribe decides they want to own this team, they're as competitive, I think, as any ownership group in the league.''