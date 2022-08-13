Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Lynx (14-21, 8-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (24-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Sun face the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun are 12-5 in home games. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.4.

The Lynx are 7-10 on the road. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sylvia Fowles averaging 7.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 86-79 in the last matchup on July 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Sun. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Rachel Banham is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lynx, while averaging eight points. Kayla McBride is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.