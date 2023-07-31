Minnesota Lynx (13-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (18-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts the Minnesota Lynx after DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points in the Connecticut Sun's 87-83 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 8-4 in home games. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Lynx are 7-5 in road games. Minnesota gives up 85.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 87-83 on July 30, with Kayla McBride scoring 19 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

McBride is averaging 12.9 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.