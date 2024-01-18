WASHINGTON — Congress sends President Biden short-term spending bill to avert partial shutdown, fund government into March.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune