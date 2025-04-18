Congress members pay an unofficial visit to Damascus as US mulls sanctions relief

DAMASCUS, Syria — A pair of Republican Congress members were in the Syrian capital Friday on an unofficial visit organized by a Syrian-American nonprofit, the first by U.S. legislators since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad in December.
Also Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in his first visit since Assad's fall and the beginning of the Syrian uprising-turned-civil-war in 2011.
Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana and Rep. Cory Mills of Florida visited the Damascus suburb of Jobar, the site of a historic synagogue that was heavily damaged and looted in the civil war, and the Christian neighborhood of Bab Touma, where they met with Christian religious leader. They also were set to meet al-Sharaa and other government officials.
The Trump administration has yet to officially recognize the current Syrian government, led by al-Sharaa, an Islamist former insurgent who led a lightning offensive that toppled Assad. Washington has not yet lifted harsh sanctions that were imposed during Assad's rule.
Mills, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press that it was ''very important to come here to be able to see it for myself, to be with various governmental bodies, to look at the needs of the Syrian people, to look at the needs for the nation for stability.''
Mills said he expected discussions with al-Sharaa to include the issue of sanctions, as well as the government's priorities and the need for the transitional administration to move toward a ''democratically elected society.''
''Ultimately, it's going to be the president's decision'' to lift sanctions or not, he said, although ''Congress can advise.''
The Congress members came at the invitation of the Syrian American Alliance for Peace and Prosperity, a nonprofit based in Indiana that describes its mission as fostering ''a sustainable political, economic, and social partnership between the people of Syria and the United States.''