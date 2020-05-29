WASHINGTON – Democratic leaders in Congress announced Friday that three committees were calling top State Department officials to be formally interviewed in an expanding investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his role in the sudden firing by President Donald Trump this month of the department’s inspector general.

At the urging of Pompeo, Trump notified Congress on May 15 that he was dismissing the inspector general, Steve Linick, starting the clock on a 30-day review period by lawmakers.

The next day, two lawmakers, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, a Democrat who is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, opened an inquiry into the firing. Congressional aides said they had learned Linick had been conducting investigations tied directly to Pompeo and his wife, a State Department volunteer.

On Friday, those two lawmakers and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, confirmed Linick was overseeing at least two inquiries into Mike Pompeo.

The committees plan to interview officials with knowledge of Linick’s investigations and how those might have influenced Pompeo’s recommendation that Trump fire him, they said.

The committee leaders did not identify the officials being called, but a congressional aide provided a list of seven names. Three are close aides of Pompeo at the State Department: Brian Bulatao, Lisa Kenna and Toni Porter.

Pompeo has come under scrutiny for political and personal activities carried out using taxpayer funds because one of Linick’s investigations focused on whether Pompeo had asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks for him and his wife.

A second investigation by Linick examined whether Pompeo and other top administration officials acted illegally in declaring an “emergency” last year to bypass a congressional freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have carried out a devastating air war in Yemen. Raytheon is a main exporter of the weapons.

The four other officials whom lawmakers plan to interview are State Department officials involved in that initiative.

Pompeo has said he did not ask Trump to fire Linick as retaliation for the inquiries and has mocked accusations of potential wrongdoing as “crazy stuff.”