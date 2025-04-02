Congo's leader commutes death sentences of 3 Americans convicted in failed coup plot

Malanga’s 21-year-old son Marcel Malanga, who is a U.S. citizen, was among the Americans convicted for participating in the coup plot. The other Americans are Tyler Thompson Jr., 21, a high school friend of the younger Malanga who flew to Africa from Utah for what his family believed was a free vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.