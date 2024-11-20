World

Congo opposition leaders call for protests against president's plan to change constitution

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 6:12PM

KINSHASA, Congo — Leaders of the main opposition parties in Congo called on Wednesday for nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi 's plans to draft a new constitution.

Last month, Tshisekedi announced that a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the Central African country, raising concern among the opposition over a possible altering of the presidential term limit.

Opposition politicians, including former President Joseph Kabila and former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and ⁠Moise Katumbi, called for the protests against Tshisekedi's plans.

The constitution was meant to ''prevent authoritarian drifts'' and ''guarantee democratic transitions of power,'' Shadary Ramazani, spokesperson for Kabila's party, said in a join statement from the opposition.

Tshisekedi was reelected last December with results questioned by the opposition. He has spent much of his first term in office trying to gain legitimacy after a disputed 2018 election while struggling to put an end to the armed conflict in the country's east.

He has criticized the current constitution, which was adopted by referendum in 2006, several times in recent months, saying it is ''outdated.'' Opposition groups have expressed worry that the president may change the limit of two five-year presidential terms to remain in power.

Tshisekedi has also slammed what he describes as a slow decision-making process — it often takes months after elections before a government is formed — and has cited tensions between governors and the provincial assemblies as reasons to draft a new constitution.

He has also said that changing the presidential term limit was up to the people to decide — not the president.

Experts say Tshisekedi has the power to call to change the constitution but it will have to be approved by 60% of the parliament or pass by referendum.

JEAN-YVES KAMALE

The Associated Press

