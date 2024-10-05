Wires

Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations, nearly two months after outbreaks in Africa were declared a global emergency.

October 5, 2024

GOMA, Congo — Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations, nearly two months after outbreaks in Africa were declared a global emergency.

