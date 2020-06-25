BENI, Congo — Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines.
Thursday's milestone was overshadowed by the enormous health challenges still facing the vast country: the world's largest measles epidemic, the rising threat of COVID-19 and another new Ebola outbreak in the north.
The World Health Organization's announcement initially was set for April but another case emerged just three days before the Ebola-free declaration was expected. That restarted the 42-day period required before such a proclamation can be made.
