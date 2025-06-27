Congo and Rwanda to sign US-mediated peace deal to end conflict in eastern Congo

DAKAR, Senegal — The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are set to sign a peace deal facilitated by the U.S. to help end the decadeslong deadly fighting in eastern Congo.
The deal, to be signed in Washington Friday, would also help the U.S. government and American companies gain access to critical minerals in the conflict-battered, mineral-rich region.
The Central African nation of Congo has been ripped apart by conflict with more than 100 armed groups. The most prominent is the M23 rebel group, backed by neighboring Rwanda, whose major advance early this year left bodies littered on the streets.
With 7 million people displaced in Congo, the U.N. has called it ''one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.''
Lauded by President Trump last week as ''a Great Day for Africa and ... for the World,'' the crucial deal comes as part of other ongoing peace talks to end the conflict, including ones mediated by the African Union as well as Qatar.
The agreement involves provisions on respect for territorial integrity, a prohibition of hostilities as well as the disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration of non-state armed groups, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters on Thursday.
U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also said on Thursday that such a deal is welcomed, adding: ''We talk almost every day about … the horrific suffering of civilians, the hunger, the sexual violence, the constant fear, the constant displacement'' in eastern Congo.
The peace deal will likely not end the conflict quickly