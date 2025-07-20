Congo and rebels have committed to ending war in the east. Here's what to know

DAKAR, Senegal — Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels have signed a declaration of principles for a permanent ceasefire in eastern Congo, where ethnic tensions and quest for rich minerals have resulted in one of Africa's longest conflicts with thousands killed this year.
The African Union called Saturday's signing, facilitated by Qatar, a ''major milestone'' in peace efforts. Qatari authorities said it paves the way for ''a comprehensive peace that addresses the deep-rooted causes of the conflict.''
But the ink has barely dried on the document signed in Qatar before both sides appeared to contradict each other in interpreting a major highlight of the declaration.
Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the declaration takes into account ''the non-negotiable withdrawal'' of the rebels from seized territories, including the biggest city of Goma. The M23 rebels denied this, with a spokesman telling The Associated Press: ''We are in Goma with the population and we are not going to get out.''
The declaration is supposed to lead to a final peace deal
The declaration of principles was the first direct commitment by both sides since the rebels, supported by neighboring Rwanda, seized two key cities in eastern Congo in a major advance early this year.
In it, both parties committed to ''building trust'' through various measures, including an exchange of prisoners and detainees as well as restoring state authority in all parts of the country, including rebel-held areas. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been mentioned as a key party in facilitating such release, said after the signing that it ''stands ready to help."
The signing sets in motion negotiations for a final peace deal, to be signed no later than Aug. 18. It also reflects provisions of a U.S.-brokered peace deal signed between Congo and Rwanda on June 27.