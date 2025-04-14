Confusion reigns after Trump exempts electronics from new tariff regime. Here's what we know

Confusion over President Donald Trump's tariffs remains following a weekend of questions around trade in consumer electronics.
On Friday the Trump administration paused its new taxes on electronics imported into the U.S. — signaling some relief from trade wars that have particularly escalated with China, a major exporter of technology from smartphones to laptops. But these goods remain subject to other levies.
And officials have also indicated that additional, sector-specific tariffs targeting electronics are on the way — all of which economists warn will raise costs and lead to higher prices for consumers.
Here's what we know.
Are electronics exempt from Trump's newest tariffs?
Late Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that electronics, including smartphones and laptops, would be excluded from broader, so-called ''reciprocal'' tariffs — meaning these goods wouldn't be subject to most tariffs levied on China to date or the 10% baseline levies imposed on other countries.
But U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later said that this was only a temporary reprieve — telling ABC's ''This Week'' on Sunday that electronics will be included under future sector-specific tariffs on semiconductor products, set to arrive in "probably a month or two.''
And not all of the levies that the U.S. has imposed on countries like China fall under the White House's ''reciprocal'' categorization. Hours after Lutnick's comments, Trump declared on social media that there was no ''exception'' at all, adding to confusion. Trump instead argued that these goods are ''just moving to a different'' bucket. He also said that China will still face a 20% levy on electronics imports as part of his administration's prior move related to fentanyl trafficking.