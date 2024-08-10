Conforto scores on Canha's sacrifice fly in 9th and Giants edge Tigers 3-2

The Giants didn't get much offense going over the first six innings against the combination of Beau Brieske and Kenta Maeda. San Francisco's only runner came in the first inning when Ramos walked. Even after the slow start, the Giants rallied to win their third straight and 11th in 14 games. ''We have so many nice pieces on this team that just bring so much to the table," said Canha. "So many good hitters and good pitchers. It's just a matter of coming out and competing every night.''