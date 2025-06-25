Conforto and Ohtani homer as NL West-leading Dodgers hold off last-place Rockies 9-7

DENVER — Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer, Shohei Ohtani added a two-run shot and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers held off the last-place Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Tuesday night.
Trailing 2-0, the Dodgers got their bats cranked up in a six-run fourth inning. Conforto sent a knuckle-curve from Germán Márquez (3-9) over the fence in right.
Ohtani lined his 27th homer of the season into the left-field seats in the sixth to make it 8-3. Ohtani finished 1 for 5 with a strikeout.
Jordan Beck had a two-run double for Colorado in eighth to make it an 8-7 game. Teoscar Hernández added an insurance run with an RBI double in the ninth. Tanner Scott closed it out with a game-ending double play to record his 16th save.
Justin Wrobleski (3-2) pitched five innings and allowed two runs while striking out seven. He took over after Jack Dreyer handled the first.
It was a rough fourth frame for Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia, who committed two fielding errors and threw wide on another occasion trying to get a runner at home. Toglia had a productive night at the plate with three double and two RBIs.
Márquez allowed six runs (four earned) over four innings.
The Rockies dropped to 18-61 overall and 8-30 at Coors Field. They have yet to win back-to-back home games this season.