Minnesota added 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the state’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1,500 and continued climbing at a consistent rate.

Meanwhile, six new deaths were reported in people who had the illness, five of whom lived in long-term care settings, state officials said. The state’s death toll stood at 70 on Sunday.

There have been 1,536 cases of the viral illness confirmed by tests in Minnesota since the first case was reported here on March 6. The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher, but is unknowable because there isn’t enough testing to reach a reliable estimate.

The state website initially reported Sunday that Minnesota has had 1,621 cases, but a spokeswoman with the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that the tally of confirmed cases is 1,536.

About 80% of people who get COVID-19 after catching the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will have mild symptoms that don’t require any hospital care, while around 5% of cases may need critical care.

The World Health Organization says people may have the virus for up to 14 days before developing symptoms. WHO says the most common symptoms are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Older people, and those with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease may be more vulnerable to severe effects of the illness.

