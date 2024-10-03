Conference expansion creates intriguing matchups for Big Ten

''Not that the Big Ten is the smashmouth league it used to be, but if it's a little more physical — I know Mick pretty well — that isn't gonna phase him,'' Izzo said. ''I know Dana pretty well, that's not gonna phase him. I think they'll adjust just fine. The other two I don't know as well, but I like the fact that USC is gonna be running and they'll get after it up and down. And Washington ... is a place that I've heard is hard to play, too.''