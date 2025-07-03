Confederacy group sues Georgia park for planning an exhibit on slavery and segregation

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Georgia chapter of a Confederacy group filed lawsuits this week against a state park with the largest Confederate monument in the country, arguing officials broke state law by planning an exhibit on ties to slavery, segregation and white supremacy.
Stone Mountain's massive carving depicts Confederate President Jefferson Davis, Gen. Robert E. Lee and Thomas ''Stonewall'' Jackson on horseback. Critics who have long pushed for changes say the monument enshrines the ''Lost Cause'' mythology that romanticizes the Confederate cause as a state's rights struggle, but state law protects the carving from any changes.
After police brutality spurred nationwide reckonings on racial inequality and the removal of dozens of Confederate monuments in 2020, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which oversees Stone Mountain Park, voted in 2021 to relocate Confederate flags and build a ''truth-telling'' exhibit to reflect the site's role in the rebirth of the Klu Klux Klan, along with the carving's segregationist roots.
The Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans also alleges in court documents filed Tuesday that the board's decision to relocate Confederate flags from a walking trail violates Georgia law.
''When they come after the history and attempt to change everything to the present political structure, that's against the law,'' said Martin O'Toole, the chapter's spokesperson.
Stone Mountain Park markets itself as a family theme park and is a popular hiking spot east of Atlanta. Completed in 1972, the monument on the mountain's northern space is 190 feet (58 meters) across and 90 feet (27 meters) tall. The United Daughters of the Confederacy hired sculptor Gutzon Borglum, who later carved Mount Rushmore, to craft the carving in 1915.
That same year, the film ''Birth of a Nation'' celebrated the Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan, which marked its comeback with a cross burning on top of Stone Mountain on Thanksgiving night in 1915. One of the 10 parts of the planned exhibit would expound on the Ku Klux's Klan reemergence and the movie's influence on the mountain's monument.
The Stone Mountain Memorial Association hired Birmingham-based Warner Museums, which specializes in civil rights installations, to design the exhibit in 2022.