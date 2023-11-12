PETERSBURG, Va. — A Virginia State University police officer was in stable condition Sunday after being critically wounded in a shooting near campus, university officials said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Chesterfield County police.

The suspect, who remains at large, ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the officer.

The university was put on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at about noon, the university said.

Chesterfield police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said in a social media post that Virginia State Police and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

''CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University." Katz said. ''We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice.''