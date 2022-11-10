More from Star Tribune
North Metro
Man, 2 teens charged in fatal shooting of woman during invasion of her Brooklyn Park apartment
Jealousy appears to have played a role in the shooting, according to the charges.
Business
Asia Mall, a superstore-sized grocery and food hall, debuts in Eden Prairie
The new store gives more options for Asian food in the west metro.
www.startribune.com
Concordia Academy beats Belle Plaine in 2A quarterfinals
Concordia Academy defeated Belle Plaine in the 2A volleyball quarterfinals on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
TV & Media
'Masked Singer' dedicates Leslie Jordan's final episode to the frequent guest star
The comedic actor died in a car accident on Oct. 24 in Hollywood.
Video
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas. Read more about its damage here.