Here are some of the more recently announced makeup dates or cancellations among major Twin Cities concerts.
Rescheduled dates
The Eagles: Oct. 16-17, Xcel Energy Center.
Jason Aldean: Aug. 8, Xcel Center.
Ween: Aug. 21, Surly Festival Field.
Dan + Shay: Aug. 29, Target Center.
The Lumineers: Sept. 24, Xcel Center.
Five Finger Death Punch: Nov. 6, Xcel Center.
Yam Haus: Dec. 18, Palace Theatre.
Doomtree: Jan. 8-9, First Avenue & Palace Theatre.
Postponed, dates TBA
U.S. Bank Stadium: Rolling Stones, Kenny Chesney.
Target Center: Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Justin Bieber, Roger Waters.
Xcel Energy Center: The 1975, Camila Cabello, Reba McEntire.
The Armory: Sturgill Simpson, Kesha.
Paisley Park: Prince Celebration 2020.
St. Paul Lowertown: Twin Cities Jazz Festival.
Canceled
Niall Horan at Xcel Center.
Thom Yorke at Xcel Center.
Rock the Garden at Walker Art Center.
Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park.