Here are some of the more recently announced makeup dates or cancellations among major Twin Cities concerts.

Rescheduled dates

The Eagles: Oct. 16-17, Xcel Energy Center.

Jason Aldean: Aug. 8, Xcel Center.

Ween: Aug. 21, Surly Festival Field.

Dan + Shay: Aug. 29, Target Center.

The Lumineers: Sept. 24, Xcel Center.

Five Finger Death Punch: Nov. 6, Xcel Center.

Yam Haus: Dec. 18, Palace Theatre.

Doomtree: Jan. 8-9, First Avenue & Palace Theatre.

Postponed, dates TBA

U.S. Bank Stadium: Rolling Stones, Kenny Chesney.

Target Center: Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Justin Bieber, Roger Waters.

Xcel Energy Center: The 1975, Camila Cabello, Reba McEntire.

The Armory: Sturgill Simpson, Kesha.

Paisley Park: Prince Celebration 2020.

St. Paul Lowertown: Twin Cities Jazz Festival.

Canceled

Niall Horan at Xcel Center.

Thom Yorke at Xcel Center.

Rock the Garden at Walker Art Center.

Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park.

 

 