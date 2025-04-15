Concerns mount at Red Bull after Verstappen's 'catastrophe' as F1 heads to Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are one of Formula 1's all-time most successful partnerships. But a disastrous race has raised concerns Verstappen could consider a move elsewhere.
Following the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen talked of a ''catastrophe'' as he listed the problems. The defending world champion had to cope with tires overheating, brake problems and two different pit stop delays. At one stage, he was briefly last before finishing sixth.
Why might Verstappen's future be in question?
Red Bull's influential motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has previously indicated there's a performance-related clause in Verstappen's contract, which is officially dated to 2028. The specifics aren't public but Marko indicated to the BBC last month a clause could come into play ''if we don't deliver for Max.''
Red Bull seemed to have the fourth-fastest car in Bahrain, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.
Asked by Sky Sport Germany after the Bahrain race Sunday if he had concerns that Verstappen might consider his future, Marko said: ''The (concern) is great ... improvements need to come in the near future so that he once again has a car that he can win with.''
Verstappen signaled his unhappiness with a key team decision last month. He ''liked'' an Instagram post by ex-F1 driver Giedo van der Garde which suggested it was a ''panic move'' to replace Liam Lawson as his teammate after two races of the season.
Where could Verstappen go?