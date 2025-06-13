CONCACAF Gold Cup starts on Saturday with many of the top players missing

Unlike the World Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup often is contested by B and C teams due to vacation, injuries and youth callups.
''We have a lot of young players that need more opportunities to play real minutes," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said ahead of this year's championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. ''There's a lot ways I think to use the tournament to broaden our player pool and to strengthen what we're doing with our team.''
Defending champion Mexico opens the 16-nation event Saturday against the Dominican Republic in a first-round group that also includes Costa Rica and Suriname. The reeling United States, on its first four-game losing streak since 2007, starts Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago, then plays invited guest Saudi Arabia and Haiti.
Canada is grouped with Honduras, El Salvador and Curacao, and Panama is together with Jamaica, Guatemala and Guadeloupe.
''We have the obligation of being the favorites. We have to accept that title,'' Javier Aguirre, hired last summer for his third stint as Mexico's coach, said through a translator.
Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including 2021, and Canada won in 2000. The tournament will be played at the same time as the Club World Cup, which has been given priority for players by FIFA.
''It's not to say that if someone isn't here now they won't be here next year,'' Aguirre said. ''So many things can happen in a year.''
Gold Cup matches will be played at 14 stadiums in 11 areas, avoiding the Eastern seaboard. The championship is at Houston on July 6.