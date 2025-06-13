CONCACAF Gold Cup starts on Saturday with many of the top players missing

''I don't think there's any denying that some of our performances have fallen short over the past year to 18 months,'' defender Walker Zimmerman said. ''When you look at Gold Cup and you look at some players maybe having their first experience with Gold Cup or even new guys coming into the team in general, it's always such a great opportunity to have a month in front of a staff, get a lot of quality trainings in together and find yourself hopefully getting into a rhythm of playing multiple games where you can put everything on the line to try and make a World Cup team in a year's time.''