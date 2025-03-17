Conan O'Brien will return as Oscars host in 2026

This year was O’Brien’s first time leading the show, which attracted its biggest broadcast audience in five years despite the winning movie, ‘’Anora,‘’ being relatively small. An estimated 19.7 million viewers watched the 97th Academy Awards ceremony earlier this month, according to broadcaster ABC, with a big lift among people aged 18 to 49, driven by mobile and laptop watches from younger viewers. It was also the most watched prime-time entertainment show of 2025.