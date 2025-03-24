Conan O'Brien will receive the Mark Twain Prize for humor as politics roils the Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON — Conan O’Brien will receive the Mark Twain Prize on Sunday night at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the backstage drama of the host institution may hang over the celebration.
O’Brien, 61, was named the latest recipient of the award for lifetime achievement in comedy in mid-January, about three weeks before President Donald Trump upended the Kennedy Center by ousting the longtime president and the board chairman. Trump dismissed the board of directors and replaced them with loyalists, who then elected him as chairman.
Comic Nikki Glaser acknowledged on the red carpet before the event that Trump’s takeover is almost certain to come up during the comedic tributes and testimonials that make up the evening.
‘‘I think it would be insane not to address the elephant in the room,‘’ she said. ‘’It’s in the air tonight. This night is about Conan, but it can be both.‘’
Comedian Bill Burr, who has had harsh words for Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk, declined to speculate on how much politics will be mixed into the celebration.
‘‘I have absolutely no idea,‘’ she said. ‘’It’s a weird time.‘’
In announcing the Kennedy Center changes, Trump posted on social media that those who were dismissed “do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.‘’
How that vision takes shape remains to be seen, but Trump has spoken about wanting to book more Broadway shows there and floated the idea of granting Kennedy Center Honors status to actor Sylvester Stallone and singer-songwriter Paul Anka.