Conan O'Brien is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for humor as politics roils the Kennedy Center

He went on to host ‘’Late Night'' for 16 years, longer than any other host. O’Brien was later tapped to replace Jay Leno as host of ‘’The Tonight Show,‘’ but that experiment ended in public failure. After seven months of declining ratings, NBC executives brought Leno back for a new show that would bump ‘’The Tonight Show'' back. O’Brien refused to accept the move, leading to a public spat that ended with a multimillion-dollar payout for O’Brien and his staff to exit the network in early 2010.