NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Visa Inc., down $4.45 to $161.12.
The payment processing giant said the economic hit from the virus pandemic is hurting transaction revenue.
Conagra Brands, Inc., up $1.11 to $29.34.
The processed and packaged food company said it is seeing significantly higher demand from retail businesses.
Weyerhaeuser Co., unchanged at $16.95.
The timber company said it is cutting production capacity at its manufacturing facilities.
Domino's Pizza Inc., down $22.68 to $324.07.
The pizza chain pulled some of its financial forecasts for the year because of the impact from the virus pandemic.
RH, down $17.53 to $100.47.
The home furnishings retailer reported weak fourth-quarter revenue.
Gap Inc., down 38 cents to $7.04.
The clothing chain is furloughing most of its workers in the U.S. and Canada as as the virus pandemic keeps stores closed.
Schlumberger NV, up 21 cents to $13.49.
The oilfield services company gained ground as oil prices rose.
CommVault Systems Inc., up $1.35 to $40.48.
Activist investor Starboard took a 9.3% stake in the data management and protection company.