A computer system outage forced Sun Country Airlines to cancel all its flights before 8 a.m. Monday morning, but nearly all of its flights took off after that.

The effects of the disruption rippled throughout the day for Sun Country and its passengers, however.

The outage occurred at a data system provider used by Minneapolis-based Sun Country and other airlines. It led Sun Country to resort to manual processes to clear flights for takeoff at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

By 10:30 a.m., Sun Country had been able to get all but one of its flights scheduled after 8 a.m. into the air.

"As we continue to work through the disruption, we anticipate delays throughout our system however, we feel confident we'll be able to successfully operate today's remaining flights," the airline said in a mid-morning statement. "Our goal is to ensure our passengers can continue their travel as planned."

Passengers who were affected by the canceled flights were issued full refunds and fees for changing flights were waived, Sun Country said.

"We appreciate the patience of our guests as we work to get them safely on their way as quickly as possible," the airline said in a statement.

The problem emerged amid a surge of flight cancellations over Christmas weekend as airlines contended with staffing shortages as people became ill with the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

United Airlines said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19. Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis, canceled 161 of its nearly 4,200 scheduled flights on Sunday, due to staffing shortages across the country and winter weather in the northwest U.S.