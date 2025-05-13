Composer Gustav Mahler, whose music is enjoying new popularity, is celebrated at Amsterdam festival

AMSTERDAM — When Klaus Mäkelä climbed the Concertgebouw podium and turned to the audience at the orchestra's third Gustav Mahler Festival in 105 years, the conductor could see the writing on the wall.
Facing him was ''MAHLER'' etched in gold on a cartouche and shining in a spotlight, centered in a permanent position of honor among the 17 composers enshrined across the balcony front. And sitting in the first row directly behind the sign Friday night was Marina Mahler, the composer's 81-year-old granddaughter.
''It was just as it should be. I was terribly moved and excited at the same time,'' she said after the final note of Symphony No. 1. ''It affected me in the deepest possible way.''
All 10 of Mahler's numbered symphonies are being presented in order along with his other major works from May 8-18, ending on the 114th anniversary of his death at age 50.
''This is in a way the first orchestra that really trusted in Mahler,'' Mäkela said.
Joining the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra are the Budapest Festival Orchestra, NHK Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic, with conducting split among Mäkelä (Symphonies 1 and 8), Iván Fischer (2 and 5), Fabio Luisi (3 and 4), Jaap van Zweden (6 and 7), Kirill Petrenko (9) and Sakari Oramo (10). Programs are simulcast to a 1,500-seat amphitheater in Amsterdam's Vondelpark.
''We have a U.S. orchestra for the first time in this festival,'' said Simon Reinink, who headed the planning as general director of The Concertgebouw (the building, as opposed to the orchestra). ''We also thought why shouldn't we invite an Asian orchestra?''
Early champion was in Amsterdam