Complex supply chains and climate change make "clean beauty" near impossible, but some keep trying

And then she had a brand, Hereward Farms, which she wanted to be ''authentically sustainable." To her that meant avoiding plastic packaging, even though it would have been cheaper. It also meant sourcing as many raw ingredients from Canada as possible, which turned out to be much harder than she expected. She was able to get Canadian-made beeswax and sunflower oil, and work with a Canadian supplier, but not everything comes from Canada. Most of Hereward's essential oils and all of its dried flowers (except lavender, of course) come from the United States.