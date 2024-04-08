Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, ''Need A Favor''

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, ''Watermelon Moonshine''

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, ''Need A Favor''

Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, ''Save Me the Trouble''

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, ''We Don't Fight Anymore''

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, ''Your Place''

Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, ''Pretty Little Poison''

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, ''Need a Favor'' from 2023 CMT Music Awards

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood