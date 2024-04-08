Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:
Video of the year: Jelly Roll, ''Need A Favor''
Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, ''Watermelon Moonshine''
Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, ''Need A Favor''
Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, ''Save Me the Trouble''
Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, ''We Don't Fight Anymore''
Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, ''Your Place''
Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, ''Pretty Little Poison''
CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, ''Need a Favor'' from 2023 CMT Music Awards
June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood
