Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress

In the 7th District, the race between Vindman and Anderson quickly became one of the most competitive in the country, with Republicans hoping to make gains in districts in which they don't face an incumbent. Vindman, despite being a political newcomer, developed a national profile after blowing the whistle alongside his brother during Trump's first impeachment. The former Army officer focused his campaign around abortion rights and the threat of MAGA extremism on democracy. Anderson, a fellow veteran and former Green Beret, pitched himself as the more affable candidate, and centered his campaign around the economy.