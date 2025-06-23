Compass files lawsuit against Zillow over private home listings policy

Real estate brokerage company Compass has filed a lawsuit against Zillow over its policy to ban private home listings.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Compass claims that ''Zillow has sought to rely on anticompetitive tactics to protect its monopoly and revenues in violation of the antitrust laws.''
Compass says that Zillow has implemented an exclusionary policy that says if a home seller and their real estate agent market their property off Zillow for more than one day, that Zillow and its allies, Redfin and eXp Realty, will ban that home from being listed on their search platforms.
''The Zillow Ban seeks to ensure that all home listings in this country are steered on to its dominant search platform so Zillow can monetize each home listing and protect its monopoly,'' Compass said in the lawsuit.
Compass alleges that the ‘Zillow Ban' was enacted to prevent rivals from competing against it and reduces homeowner choice.
''In a free and competitive market, competitors' products and strategies should rise and fall on merit—not the whims of a monopolist gatekeeper like Zillow,'' Compass said.
Compass wants an injunction that would prohibit Zillow from implementing and enforcing its ‘Zillow Ban' and implementing and enforcing similar policies. The company also wants a trial by jury and an unspecified amount in damages.
Zillow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.