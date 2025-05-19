Business

Company decides not to rebuild chlorine plant with history of fires, explosions and toxic clouds

The company that operated a Georgia chlorine plant with a history of explosions, chemical fires and toxic clouds that have drifted over neighborhoods outside Atlanta has decided not to rebuild the main manufacturing facility in Conyers.

The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 6:30PM

CONYERS, Ga. — The company that operated a Georgia chlorine plant with a history of explosions, chemical fires and toxic clouds that have drifted over neighborhoods outside Atlanta has decided not to rebuild the main manufacturing facility in Conyers.

In a statement, BioLab Inc. said it has been unable to resume manufacturing operations in Conyers after the most recent catastrophe on Sept. 29.

''After taking steps to meet customer needs through alternative production, and in considering our future business needs carefully, we have made the difficult decision not to restart manufacturing at the Conyers plant,'' it said.

Though manufacturing won't restart, the company's Conyers distribution center will remain operational and fill customer orders for products from other manufacturing facilities, BioLab said.

''We take our role in Conyers very seriously, and as we move forward, the safety and wellbeing of the Conyers community remain a top priority.''

The September fire sent a huge plume of orange and black smoke into the Georgia sky, forcing nearby residents to shelter in place, leading to classes canceled for schoolchildren and the closure of a major interstate.

Last month, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released an update on its investigation. The company improperly stored hazardous chemicals, federal authorities said. BioLab was cited for six violations, including four serious ones, and more than $60,000 in proposed penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

BioLab makes chemicals that kill algae and bacteria in water, primarily for swimming pools and hot tubs. The company is a subsidiary of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products.

Its Conyers plant is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Atlanta.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Trump, alongside the first lady, will sign a bill to make posting 'revenge porn' a federal crime

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on Monday were hosting a signing ceremony for the Take It Down Act, a measure the first lady helped usher through Congress to set stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery online, or ''revenge porn.''

Business

Passenger jet had to abort takeoff to avoid runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport

Business

Trump's big bill teeters as House conservatives demand more changes

card image