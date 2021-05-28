Como Zoo's resident celebrity, Sparky the Sea Lion, has a new and improved habitat.

Como Harbor, a $21 million project opening next week, will be home to three pinniped species: two gray seals, two harbor seals and four California sea lions, including the iconic Sparky.

The sea lion exhibit, now on its seventh Sparky, has been a fixture at the zoo for more than 60 years. But it was outdated, said Michelle Furrer, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory director.

"The former island, built in the 1930s, didn't meet modern zoological standards for pinnipeds," she said.

Como Harbor allows the aquatic animals to swim about a pool with more than 25,000 gallons of saltwater. The former pool contained fresh water.

"Salt is where they live normally, so this is a huge upgrade for the animals," said Furrer.

The new habitat allows the seals and sea lions to swim and socialize outdoors all year, against a background of rocky outcroppings resembling the Pacific coast. It also has behind-the-scenes spaces that offer a glimpse of the state-of-the-art facilities and how zookeepers care for the animals.

"One of the greatest things about this project is that this is right in the heart of our zoo and Sparky is known by so many generations," said Furrer. "We can also continue to educate Minnesotans about sea lions."

But it's not only the sea lions and seals that have improved digs. For guests, there's a newly shaded, 1,000-seat amphitheater, as well as an underwater viewing area that allows guests to see the animals up close.

"You can get that nose-to-nose experience that Como Zoo is known for," said Furrer.

Nearby, an outdoor cafe serves family-friendly fare such as burgers and pizza.

The only drawback? There won't be any sea lion shows until late summer or early fall because the animals need a chance to get used to their new home.

Until then, there will be impromptu training sessions that visitors can check out.

While there is no admission fee to Como Zoo, reservations and face masks are required.