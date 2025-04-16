Como Zoo gorilla with ‘a gentle presence and a quiet strength’ is euthanized

The Como Zoo euthanized a gorilla, 8-year-old Nyati, after determining her quality of life was deteriorating.
Nyati was born at the St. Paul zoo in 2017, according to the Como Zoo. She died Tuesday.
“Nyati had a gentle presence and a quiet strength,” said Wes Sims, the zoo’s director of animal care and health, in a statement. “Even with her limitations, she continued to interact with her family and move through her space in her own way. She taught us a great deal about patience, adaptation, and care.”
Zookeepers found Nyati had contacted a parasitic infection in 2020. The infection cleared up with treatment, according to the zoo, but left Nyati with brain lesions that meant she had trouble coordinating her movements.
Nyati lived with her troop of western lowland gorillas at the zoo, getting physical therapy and medication to make her life more comfortable.
But in recent months, her health took a turn, according to the zoo. Scans showed deterioration in her brain and musculoskeletal issues, with no hope for improvement.
Nyati was euthanized April 15.