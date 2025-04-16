St. Paul

Como Zoo gorilla with ‘a gentle presence and a quiet strength’ is euthanized

Eight-year-old Nyati suffered from brain lesions, according to the St. Paul zoo.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 8:43PM
A reddish-brown gorilla walks on all fours on the grass in dappled sunlight.
Nyati, a western lowlands gorilla who lived at the Como Zoo, was euthanized April 15.

The Como Zoo euthanized a gorilla, 8-year-old Nyati, after determining her quality of life was deteriorating.

Nyati was born at the St. Paul zoo in 2017, according to the Como Zoo. She died Tuesday.

“Nyati had a gentle presence and a quiet strength,” said Wes Sims, the zoo’s director of animal care and health, in a statement. “Even with her limitations, she continued to interact with her family and move through her space in her own way. She taught us a great deal about patience, adaptation, and care.”

Como Zoo's newborn gorilla, Nyati, bonds with her mother, Alice.

Zookeepers found Nyati had contacted a parasitic infection in 2020. The infection cleared up with treatment, according to the zoo, but left Nyati with brain lesions that meant she had trouble coordinating her movements.

Nyati lived with her troop of western lowland gorillas at the zoo, getting physical therapy and medication to make her life more comfortable.

But in recent months, her health took a turn, according to the zoo. Scans showed deterioration in her brain and musculoskeletal issues, with no hope for improvement.

Nyati was euthanized April 15.

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

